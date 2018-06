Posted on October 21, 2013 | 1:07 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapelsl

Sebastian L. Cosma of Santa Barbara was born June 26, 1937, and died October 17, 2013.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. October 22, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive in Goleta. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. October 23, 2013, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.