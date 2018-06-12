Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:12 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SEC Accuses Montecito Man, Leasing Company of Defrauding Investors

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 12, 2018 | 12:22 p.m.

A Montecito man and his Santa Barbara-based equipment leasing company have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors in connection with the sales of more than $80 million in promissory notes.

Ralph Iannelli Click to view larger
Ralph Iannelli (Noozhawk file photo)

The complaint, filed June 5, names Essex Capital Corp. and its founder and CEO, Ralph T. Iannelli, according to a news release issued by the SEC.

“Between 2014 and 2017, Essex Capital Corporation and its founder, Ralph T. Iannelli, made a series of false and misleading statements and illusory personal guarantees to registered investment advisers to induce them to invest millions of dollars of their clients’ money in Essex’s failing equipment leasing business,” the SEC stated.

Some 70 investors were taken in by the alleged scam through the sale of promissory notes that carried a high interest rate — typically around 8.5 percent, according to the SEC complaint.

“The SEC alleges that Essex and Iannelli provided one investment adviser with fake financial statements that overstated Essex’s assets by more than $20 million, and falsely told another investment adviser that Essex would assign equipment leases to its clients when the same leases had already been pledged as collateral for bank loans.”

The complaint alleges that between 2014 and 2016, approximately $104 million of Essex’s revenues came from investors and banks, and only $34.4 million came from equipment leasing.

The complaint also states that during that same period, “Essex sustained a staggering $32 million in operating losses.”

The SEC alleges that as the company’s finances deteriorated, it resorted to “frequent Ponzi-like” payments, paying interest and principal to existing Essex investors with funds raised from newer investors.

“At the same time,” the SEC stated, “Iannelli allegedly paid himself millions of dollars in bonuses and siphoned millions of dollars out of Essex through interest-free loans with no maturity date.”

According to the SEC, Iannelli personally owes more than $6.4 million to the company, which also has offices in New York City.

The SEC is seeking disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains, along with interest, monetary penalties, and permanent injunctions against Iannelli and Essex.

The agency also requested emergency relief against Iannelli and the company, including a preliminary injunction, an asset freeze and the appointment of a receiver over Essex.

Iannelli did not return a call from Noozhawk seeking comment on the case.

According to the Essex Capital website, Iannelli founded the company in 1993.

Prior to that, he held management positions at IBM and executive positions at Nixdorf Computer and Pitney Bowes.

He began his career in 1970 in securities trading and sales at Loeb, Rhoades & Co.

He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s College and attended the University of Chicago.

Iannelli is a member of the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, and formerly served on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Essex has offices locally at 1486 East Valley Road in Montecito.

Click here to read the complaint.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 