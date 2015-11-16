Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Santa Ynez Scheduled for Dec. 1

Advice

The Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce will be presenting its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Party from 4 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015.

Santa Ynez boasts the largest Christmas tree in the Santa Ynez Valley: a 75-foot redwood tree located near Joe Olla Realty at 3575 Saguno Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in grand style at the Santa Ynez Plaza (3568 Sagunto Street, across the street from the tree) at 4 p.m.

Jeff Foss will provide music for the festive occasion, and there will be complimentary popcorn, cider and cookies made by Santa’s elves.

Dancers from Fossemalle Dance Studio will also perform. Santa will light up the grand tree at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome! Bundle up and join in the fun!

For more information, contact Marc Owens at 805.688.6317 or [email protected].

— The Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce was officially formed in December 2012 to promote and support the wide variety of business activities that can be found in the Township of Santa Ynez.