Second Annual Santa Barbara Beach Ball to Feature Celeb Chef Cat Cora, Dream Vacation Raffle

By DiAnna Joiner for Organic Soup Kitchen | April 26, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Celebrity chef Cat Cora will be hosting the second annual Santa Barbara Beach Ball in conjunction with Organic Soup Kitchen at East Beach April 10, 2016, starting at 10 a.m.

Organic Soup Kitchen crew will be serving up vegan chili, roast veggie and chicken tacos, while Caribbean Coffee will pour cold brew coffee, M Special Brewery will serve beer and Mamma Chia will dish out organic drinks and protein bars.

Local celebrity Jenny Schatzle will host a fun workout for all ages at 10:45 a.m., and Cloud 10 Jump Club will be set up and demonstrating fabulous flips and tricks.

Beach games for all and a silent auction with fabulous gifts will also be featured at the event, as well as a tug-o-war between the Santa Barbara Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The cost to attend is $10 per ticket or $20 per family.

In addition to fun activities for the whole family, raffle tickets will be sold at the event for two dream vacations: Cuixmala, Mexico, and Vail, Colo., for four nights (airfare not included).

Cuixmala is a world-renowned eco resort located on the Costa De Careyes in Mexico. It is a top destination for movie stars and rated one of the top 10 resorts to stay at in the world. 

The dream vacation raffle drawing will be picked at 2 p.m. 

Raffle tickets are available for $20 or six for $100. They may be purchased online prior to the event by emailing [email protected]

DiAnna Joiner represents Organic Soup Kitchen.

