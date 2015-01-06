Second Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria

A man sought in connection with a carjacking in Santa Maria early on New Year's Day was arrested by police late Monday night.

Michael Angelo Jordan, 25, was nabbed after a citizen spotted him and notified the Santa Maria Police Department, Lt. James Ginter said.

Jordan was one of two suspects allegedly involved in the carjacking at 12:39 a.m. Jan. 1 near Western Avenue and West Williams Street.

The victim told investigators a woman brandished a handgun while the male suspect stood next to the victim, who got out of the vehicle. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.

Police said Friday they had arrested Jessica Garcia, 20, of Santa Maria on suspicion of carjacking, grand theft and possession of stolen property.

News reports about the carjacking and suspect being sought led to posts on Jordan’s social media sites, initially comparing himself and Garcia to notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde before the comment was deleted.

He later claimed the accusations were false.

Jordan was taken into custody without incident in the 1800 block of North Broadway, Ginter added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.