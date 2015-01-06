Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Second Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 6, 2015 | 11:11 a.m.

Michael Angelo Jordan

A man sought in connection with a carjacking in Santa Maria early on New Year's Day was arrested by police late Monday night. 

Michael Angelo Jordan, 25, was nabbed after a citizen spotted him and notified the Santa Maria Police Department, Lt. James Ginter said.

Jordan was one of two suspects allegedly involved in the carjacking at 12:39 a.m. Jan. 1 near Western Avenue and West Williams Street.

The victim told investigators a woman brandished a handgun while the male suspect stood next to the victim, who got out of the vehicle. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle. 

Police said Friday they had arrested Jessica Garcia, 20, of Santa Maria on suspicion of carjacking, grand theft and possession of stolen property.

News reports about the carjacking and suspect being sought led to posts on Jordan’s social media sites, initially comparing himself and Garcia to notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde before the comment was deleted.

He later claimed the accusations were false.

Jordan was taken into custody without incident in the 1800 block of North Broadway, Ginter added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 