Another Inmate Walk-Away Reported at Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

For the second time since Sunday, a Lompoc federal prison complex's minimum-security camp inmate has fled from the facility.

Fabian Lombera, 28, was discovered missing at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Katina Heckard, a Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex spokeswoman.

The missing inmate is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He has multiple tattoos to include two tear drops under his left eye and writing on his neck.

Lombera was sentenced in the District of Nevada to more than 15 years after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Heckard said.

"At this time there are no leads as to where he may be headed," Lompoce police said in an alert to the public. "The Bureau of Prisons does not consider him dangerous and it is unknown if he is armed at this time."

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

On Sunday, Mauricio Martinez, 29, was discovered missing at about 12:45 a.m., Heckard said.

Martinez was serving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Heckard said.

He is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-9 and approximately 240 pounds.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

Bureau of Prisons officials have said “a number of factors are considered when designating an inmate, including the type of offense, length of sentence, types of prior commitments, history of escapes and violence, need for medical or other specialized treatment, and any placement recommendations made by the courts.”

Because of lesser security, inmates found missing from prison camps typically are referred to as “walkaways.”

Signs around the Lompoc area after an inmate walks away advises drivers against picking up hitchhikers.

Martinez and Lombera were two of 390 prison camp inmates incarcerated at the Lompoc site.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,347 inmates, and 903 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.