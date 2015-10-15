Second Graders from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Raise $305 for Santa Barbara Humane Society

Advice

A group of second grade girls from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria generously donated $305 to the Santa Barbara Humane Society this past week.

The girls, who participated in a service learning project this summer, put on the “Cause for Paws” bake sale to raise money for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

They previously toured the organization and were excited to help. The girls stopped by to present the check in person.

“It’s inspiring to see Girls Inc. introduce young people to the importance of service to the community,” said Rebecca Tivang, Santa Barbara Humane Society public relations and events coordinator. “We’re thankful to each and every one of the girls for their efforts and kindness that will help us support the animals.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is an education and direct advocacy organization that empowers girls to reach their full potential. Their donation will support the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s mission to serve the community, as the organization is supported entirely by voluntary contributions.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.