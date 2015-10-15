Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Second Graders from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Raise $305 for Santa Barbara Humane Society

By Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 15, 2015 | 12:02 p.m.

A group of second grade girls from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria generously donated $305 to the Santa Barbara Humane Society this past week.

The girls, who participated in a service learning project this summer, put on the “Cause for Paws” bake sale to raise money for the Santa Barbara Humane Society. 

They previously toured the organization and were excited to help. The girls stopped by to present the check in person.

“It’s inspiring to see Girls Inc. introduce young people to the importance of service to the community,” said Rebecca Tivang, Santa Barbara Humane Society public relations and events coordinator. “We’re thankful to each and every one of the girls for their efforts and kindness that will help us support the animals.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is an education and direct advocacy organization that empowers girls to reach their full potential. Their donation will support the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s mission to serve the community, as the organization is supported entirely by voluntary contributions.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 