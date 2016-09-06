Second-Half Blitz Powers SBCC Women Past Taft

Soccer

Chloe Montano and Josefine Von Der Burg combined for four second-half goals on Tuesday and SBCC dominated Taft 6-0 in its women’s soccer home opener at La Playa Stadium.

Kathryn Sullivan opened the scoring in the 30th minute, taking a cross from Kaitlyn Saperstein and going top shelf. Lindsey Wolfe came off the bench and gave SBCC a 2-0 halftime lead with her first collegiate goal, taking a pass from Desiree Benavidez.and lobbing the ball over the goalie’s head in the 41st minute.

The Vaqueros (2-1) outshot the Cougars 16-0 in the first half and 25-3 for the game with 15 shots on-goal.

The Vaqueros scored four goals in a 16-minute span of the second half, starting in the 64th minute. Katherine Sheehy was pulled down by the goalkeeper. Montano, a freshman midfielder from Agoura High, had her penalty kick blocked by Alexandra Benevidez, then scored on the rebound.

Von Der Burg, a sophomore from Sweden, re-entered the game at the 67:20 mark and scored 20 seconds later on a scramble in front of the net to make it 4-0. Sheehy hit the crossbar in the 78th minute and Von Der Burg followed it in for her second score in less than 10 minutes.

In the 79th minute, Montano took a pass from Sheehy and blasted in a 16-yard shot for the sixth goal.

“The women played very well, we were aggressive from the start and we got the result we should have had on Saturday (when they hit the bar or post four times in the last 20 minutes),” said coach John Sisterson. “We told them to start this game the way they finished the last one.

“Lindsey played well with her first college goal. Chloe played well and Katherine terrorizes defenses with her speed and tenacity. Gardenia Maya (a freshman from Santa Barbara High) was strong in the back.”

Sisterson said that Alexa Benitez, a 5-foot hustling midfielder from Carpinteria High, was the “woman of the match.”