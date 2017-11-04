Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:55 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Second-Half Defense is Difference in Westmont Basketball Win

By Westmont Sports Information | November 4, 2017 | 9:32 p.m.

Westmont Men’s Basketball defeated Occidental by a score of 69-62 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

It was a second half defensive effort that ended up being the difference for the Warriors.

Occidental came out of the gate shooting extremely well. In the first half, they shot 58.6 percent from the floor and led by as much as seven. The score at halftime was 38-33 in favor of Occidental.

“I thought they really outplayed us in the first half," Westmont coach John Moore said. "They executed well and made shots. We played a little casually in the first half.”

Noah Blanton came on the floor in the second half and was a key figure in helping Westmont turn around its defensive effort.

“I thought Noah was the difference maker,” said Moore. “Zac Jervis played exceptionally well, too. Once we got Zac and Noah in the lineup together, I thought they were the difference makers.”

Moore added, “We mixed up defenses in the second half which seemed to help a good deal. In the second half we played mostly zone. Our zone was much more effective than our man.”

Jerry Karczewski and Sean Harman led the scoring for the Warriors with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Jervis was a rebound shy of a double-double. He finished 13 points and nine rebounds.

