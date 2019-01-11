Second-Half Goal Gives Carpinteria 1-1 Draw at Santa Paula

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Santa Paula in one the most fierce rivalries in area boys soccer.

"The history these two schools hold in soccer is a special one and tonight it wasn’t any different," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.

Santa Paula scored in the 14th minute and led 1-0 at halftime. Carpinteria regrouped and got the equalizing goal in the 60th. Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson scored from his brother Luke.

Both teams created chances for a go-ahead goal through the remainder of regulation and overtime.



"It was a back and forth battle to the end," said Quintero. "Our team responded well away from home in a hostile environment. We tell our boys that any game versus Santa Paula always has a playoff feel to it and tonight was just that. We didn’t get the result we were looking for. However, we the coaching staff are confident the squad left it all on the pitch tonight."

Freshman goalkeeper had a big night for the Warriors with eight saves.

Carpinteria is 4-6-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the Citrus Coast League.

