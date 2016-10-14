Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Second-Half Mistakes Doom Santa Barbara High

Dons can't slow down Ventura's offense in 50-21 loss

Santa Barbara runningback Ruben Velez is tackled short of the goal line. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara runningback Ruben Velez is tackled short of the goal line. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 14, 2016 | 10:10 p.m.

In what may have been the final game played in old Peabody Stadium, Santa Barbara High fell to Channel League rival Ventura High, 50-21.

Ventura running back Broc Mortenson scored two touchdowns and notched 188 yards on 16 carries, and quarterback Jack Gutierrez added 221 yards through the air with a touchdown of his own.

Ventura (6-2, 2-0 Channel League) took the lead early on a 70-yard Mortenson run on the Cougars second offensive play of the game. 

A 44-yard pass-and-catch from Gutierrez to Joey Thompson put Ventura up 14-0. 

The Dons (3-5, 1-1 Channel League) ensuing drive nearly stalled on a third and 13, but a facemask penalty called against the Cougars extended the possession. 

Sophomore quarterback Frankie Gamberdella connected with star receiver Christopher "Tick" Jellison on a 37-yard rainbow pass down the left sideline, and running back Jeremiah Nicholson punched the ball in from the 1 on fourth down.

Gamberdella went 23-for-39 with 187 yards and a touchdown on the night. He also scored on a quarterback sneak with 1:48 left in the second quarter to pull the Dons within striking distance, 24-14.

"He's getting game experience as a sophomore playing varsity," said Santa Barbara coach JT Stone of Gamberdella's play. "There's not too many sophomores playing varsity quarterback."

Ventura's freshman kicker Rourke Rieman made two of his three 40-plus yard field goals in the third quarter, booting in kicks from 45 and 41 yards out to put the Cougars up 30-14. 

Santa Barbara drove to Ventura's 31 and 48 at various points in the third, but failed to put any points on the board. 

With 3:14 left in the third quarter, Jellison fielded a kickoff and weaved between Ventura defenders for 99 yards to the end zone, only to find that the touchdown was called back after an illegal block in the back penalty. 

The Dons went three-and-out and had to punt the ball away.

On the next drive, Mortenson dodged tacklers on the way to a 49-yard carry that broke the game open, putting the Cougars up 37-14.

Jellison then took the next kickoff over 70 yards to the Ventura 27, but a pick-six by Ventura deepened the hole for the Dons, making the score 44-14.

Santa Barbara’s “Tick” Jellison tries to make a catch in tight coverage. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s “Tick” Jellison tries to make a catch in tight coverage. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

"Tick is a competitor. I felt like he did some good things," Stone said of Jellison's effort in the second half. "We can't rely on Tick every single time, so we have to do some things differently."

Jellison completed the game with 6 catches for 65 yards as well as the two long returns. He played receiver, running back, and cornerback at various times in the game.

Nicholson scored his second touchdown of the night on a 12-yard catch to bring the Dons within 23 late in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars defense held the rest of the way, and Angel Moreno scored from 3-yards out as time expired to end the game.

It was a tough way to lose for Santa Barbara on its homecoming night and in the farewell game to Peabody Stadium.

"Hopefully we get to the playoffs and we can come back here and play," commented coach Stone, who played in Peabody Stadium as a visiting Dos Pueblos Charger in the 90s. "Until it's gone, we're just gonna enjoy it while it's here. It is a special place."

The Dons travel to Dos Pueblos (6-1) next Friday for a huge Channel League matchup. 

"One of the things we have to do is run the football," coach Stone insisted of next week's game.

Ventura improved to 6-2 on the season and hosts the winless San Marcos Royals next Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 