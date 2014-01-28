Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deputy Locates Second Jail Inmate to Escape Custody

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 28, 2014 | 1:06 p.m.

Two days after an inmate was mistakenly released from the Santa Barbara County Jail, another inmate receiving care at Cottage Hospital walked out and was missing on Sunday for about three hours before he was located by deputies.

On Sunday, an inmate receiving medical treatment at the Hospital walked away, with hospital personnel notifying the Sheriff's Department that he was missing around 11:15 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department.

"Sheriff’s deputies immediately began looking for him," she said, adding that the inmate was found at 2:20 p.m. several blocks away, at the Mobil gas station at 402 W. Mission St.

A sheriff’s deputy located the inmate, who was serving time for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge, and took him back into custody.   

Hoover said the inmate was scheduled to be released this coming Sunday, but that the Sheriff’s Department intends to file an escape charge.

Sunday's incident comes just two days after another inmate was mistakenly released from jail and has yet to be found.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 24, Eduardo Guzman Gonzalez was released from jail due to procedural errors. Hoover said Gonzalez was booked on a domestic violence charge and was ineligible for release due to a probation violation hold and immigration detainer.

Sheriff's deputies have been unable to locate him since and are asking anyone who has spotted Gonzalez to call 9-1-1.

Hoover said the department is doing an internal review to find out how the release occurred and how communication and training can be improved.

"We release about 18,000 inmates a year from the Santa Barbara County Jail, and this was a rare but unfortunate occurrence," she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 