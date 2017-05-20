Second Museum Afterparty Will Be Hot — and Cold

On the heels of its sold-out 21-and-over Afterparty — Making Waves — in April, the recently opened MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation will host another Afterparty, this one dubbed Fire and Ice, 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 125 State St.

MOXI is a family-centered museum whose goal is to spark learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

The earlier Afterparty event drew more than 400 people who enjoyed wine, beer and empanadas, and participated in games and activities throughout the museum.

“We’re so pleased the Afterparty at MOXI was so well received by the community,” said Ron Skinner, MOXI education director.

“We wanted to open up the museum to an adults-only audience, and challenge them to play with our exhibits and engage in different interactive activities.

"Each Afterparty will have its own unique flavor," he said. "Our first one was all about waves, the next one is all about fire and ice, all things hot and cold, and how they impact the world we live in.”



Tickets for the June 9 event are on sale at moxi.org/afterparty. Advance tickets cost $25 and include guests’ first drink. If the event does not sell out in advance, tickets will be available at the door for $30.

Afterparty events, which are held quarterly at the new science museum, are supported by JPMorgan Chase & Co.



“With the region forecasted to continue its growth as a hub for education and technology JPMorgan Chase is thrilled to sponsor Afterparty at MOXI and help pull the curtain back on a unique and fun science museum experience,” said David Catalfimo of J.P. Morgan Securities in Santa Barbara.

“We hope these evenings will inspire curiosity in adults seeking lifelong learning opportunities,” he said.



For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or call 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.

