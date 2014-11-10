Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:23 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Second Phase of Santa Barbara Bag Ban to Take Effect Friday

By Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara | November 10, 2014 | 1:04 p.m.

The second phase of Santa Barbara’s shopping bag ordinance goes into effect this Friday, Nov. 14.

Any smaller store that sells basic groceries will no longer have single-use plastic bags available at checkout. Instead, shoppers can purchase a paper bag for 10 cents, buy a reusable bag or bring their own bag.

Local residents, businesses and tourists have adapted quickly to the new rules about grocery bags that went into effect in May for stores over 10,000 square feet. Millions of plastic bags have already been kept out of the Tajiguas landfill and away from our streets, creeks and ocean. Gov. Jerry Brown’s signing of SB 270, the first statewide plastic bag ban, just a month ago, reinforced Santa Barbara’s leadership position on this issue.

Beginning Friday, the same bag rules will apply in smaller stores that sell basic groceries: food marts, liquor stores, convenience food stores, gas stations, drug stores and smaller grocery stores. No more plastic bags will be available at checkout, and recyclable paper bags will carry a 10-cent charge. All regulated stores must also offer reusable bags, which can range from durable plastic to classic canvas. The regulations do not affect small bags used for produce or meat or to hold prescriptions at a pharmacy. Residents participating in food assistance programs remain eligible for an exemption from the paper bag charge.

Shoppers are always encouraged to bring their own bags, and many locals have forged a new habit of storing reusable bags in their vehicle trunk, by their front door or in their bicycle basket.

Working together, the city, local retailers and shoppers, have successfully implemented the rules thus far. Full implementation of the bag ordinance is anticipated to help Santa Barbara use 44 million fewer plastic bags each year.

Click here for more information.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is the executive coordinator for Looking Good Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 