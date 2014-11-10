Second Phase of Santa Barbara Bag Ban to Take Effect Friday

The second phase of Santa Barbara’s shopping bag ordinance goes into effect this Friday, Nov. 14.

Any smaller store that sells basic groceries will no longer have single-use plastic bags available at checkout. Instead, shoppers can purchase a paper bag for 10 cents, buy a reusable bag or bring their own bag.

Local residents, businesses and tourists have adapted quickly to the new rules about grocery bags that went into effect in May for stores over 10,000 square feet. Millions of plastic bags have already been kept out of the Tajiguas landfill and away from our streets, creeks and ocean. Gov. Jerry Brown’s signing of SB 270, the first statewide plastic bag ban, just a month ago, reinforced Santa Barbara’s leadership position on this issue.

Beginning Friday, the same bag rules will apply in smaller stores that sell basic groceries: food marts, liquor stores, convenience food stores, gas stations, drug stores and smaller grocery stores. No more plastic bags will be available at checkout, and recyclable paper bags will carry a 10-cent charge. All regulated stores must also offer reusable bags, which can range from durable plastic to classic canvas. The regulations do not affect small bags used for produce or meat or to hold prescriptions at a pharmacy. Residents participating in food assistance programs remain eligible for an exemption from the paper bag charge.

Shoppers are always encouraged to bring their own bags, and many locals have forged a new habit of storing reusable bags in their vehicle trunk, by their front door or in their bicycle basket.

Working together, the city, local retailers and shoppers, have successfully implemented the rules thus far. Full implementation of the bag ordinance is anticipated to help Santa Barbara use 44 million fewer plastic bags each year.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is the executive coordinator for Looking Good Santa Barbara.