Second Saturday Divorce Workshop Coming to Santa Barbara

By Marjorie Large for Second Saturday Divorce Workshops | April 7, 2015 | 2:25 p.m.

When WIFE.org co-founders and KPBS Local Heroes Candace Bahr and Ginita Wall founded “Second Saturday Divorce Workshops” through their nonprofit 25 years ago, they never imagined that they would be offering support to tens of thousands of women as they struggled with the devastating process of divorce.

Second Saturday Divorce Workshops have cropped up around the country, and with over 50 percent of marriages ending in divorce, it is clear that more help is needed.

In this same spirit, and with permission from WIFE.org, Kevin Bourke and Elizabeth Vogt have modeled the monthly Santa Barbara Second Saturday Divorce Workshop after the game-changing original.

The first workshop will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 11, at the Santa Barbara College of Law.  

Similar to Bahr and Wall’s original workshop, Santa Barbara Second Saturday workshop will address the legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals, participants will gain greater understanding of the confusing divorce process in a way that can often save them tens of thousands of dollars and may help them avoid going to court.

“Divorce is not easy, and we are proud to affiliate with WIFE.org to provide this monthly workshop," Bourke said. "It is our hope that those attending the workshop will decide to work on their marriages and keep their families intact rather than go through the rigors of divorce. But regardless, Second Saturday provides a great opportunity for women to acquire non-biased, straightforward information and options to help them focus on what they need to do legally and financially through difficult times, and hopefully save a whole lot of time, grief and money.”

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Second Saturday Divorce Workshops.

 
