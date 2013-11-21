Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:50 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Second Suspect Arrested in Stabbing at Chumash Casino

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 21, 2013 | 5:28 p.m.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 6 stabbing of a Nipomo man outside the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez. 

 

Osvaldo Hernandez
Osvaldo Hernandez

Osvaldo Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested Thursday morning in the 200 block of Inger Drive after Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives and Special Enforcement Team members got information that he may be hiding out in one of two homes, department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Hernandez is wanted in connection with the stabbing that left a man with serious injuries just after midnight Nov. 6. The man also had his wallet and cell phone stolen.

Hernandez allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle into southern San Luis Obispo County when they attempted to pull him over in Santa Maria around 5:45 p.m. that same day.

The chase ended in a crash near Grover Beach and the passenger, 29-year-old Cherie Rodriguez of Arroyo Grande, was arrested but Hernandez fled on foot, Hoover said. Authorities couldn’t locate him but gathered information about his whereabouts, which led to Thursday’s arrest.

He was arrested at gunpoint after trying to leave out the back door since he saw deputies, Hoover said.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping, attempted homicide, and a gang enhancement, Hoover said.

He is a parolee for assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of a criminal street gang act, Hoover added.

Rodriguez is being held on $150,000 bail for charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 