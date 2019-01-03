Second Teen Charged in Connection with Santa Maria Homicide, Shootings

A second teenager has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting two months ago in Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.

The teen, identified in juvenile court only as Carlos V., 17, will face a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the early November shootings.

In addition, he also faces special allegations that a firearm was used during the crimes, and that the offenses were committed in association with and to benefit a criminal street gang.

Salomon Morales Robles, 37, was killed on the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane late on Nov. 2, while two others, whose names weren’t released, were injured in a related incident on the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue early on Nov. 3, according to police.

A few days after the shooting, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy, identified only as Augustin F.

Due to the age of the defendant, the case against Carlos V. was initially filed in the Santa Maria Juvenile Court, where the equivalent of an arraignment was expected to occur on Thursday.

Since his arrest, Augustin F. has made several appearance in Santa Maria Juvenile Court. Later this month, the judge expects to set a date for a hearing on a request to charge the teen as an adult and move his case to regular court.

