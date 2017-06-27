Second Trial Delayed in Fatal Lompoc Gang Stabbing Case

The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal gang-related stabbing two years ago has been delayed until October.

The trial had been planned to start this week in Santa Maria with jury selection.

Instead, the trial for Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 21, was rescheduled for Oct. 11 before Judge James Voysey.

The trial was postponed due to "unavoidable schedule conflicts which would have resulted in delays in the presentation of evidence,” Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said Tuesday.

Lompoc police arrested the pair, and two others, following the stabbing death of high-ranking gang member Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, in June 2015 near North M Street and Maple Avenue.

Carter and Matthews face a second trial for second-degree murder or lesser charges after a jury acquitted them of first-degree murder last summer.

The divided jury could not reach a decision on lesser charges, prompting Voysey to declare a mistrial and setting the stage for the second trial.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in what prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Carter is represented by Brian Carroll while Matthews’ attorney is David Bixby.

The defendants, who remain in county jail, will return to court Aug. 28 for a readiness-and-settlement conference and Oct. 2 for trial confirmation.

