Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Second Trial Delayed in Fatal Lompoc Gang Stabbing Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 27, 2017 | 9:43 p.m.

The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal gang-related stabbing two years ago has been delayed until October.

The trial had been planned to start this week in Santa Maria with jury selection.

Instead, the trial for Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 21, was rescheduled for Oct. 11 before Judge James Voysey.

The trial was postponed due to "unavoidable schedule conflicts which would have resulted in delays in the presentation of evidence,” Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said Tuesday.

Lompoc police arrested the pair, and two others, following the stabbing death of high-ranking gang member Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, in June 2015 near North M Street and Maple Avenue.

Carter and Matthews face a second trial for second-degree murder or lesser charges after a jury acquitted them of first-degree murder last summer.

The divided jury could not reach a decision on lesser charges, prompting Voysey to declare a mistrial and setting the stage for the second trial.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in what prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Carter is represented by Brian Carroll while Matthews’ attorney is David Bixby.

The defendants, who remain in county jail, will return to court Aug. 28 for a readiness-and-settlement conference and Oct. 2 for trial confirmation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 