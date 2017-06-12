Second Trial Nearing for Pair Charged With Fatal Gang-Related Stabbing In Lompoc

Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 20, face charges in death of high-ranking gang member Jesse 'Dizzy' Lara

The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for a pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lompoc two years ago is on track to start later this month.

Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 20, will return to court June 20 for motions, with jury selection expected to start two days later in Judge James Voysey’s courtroom.

Coincidentally, motions will start to be heard on Matthews’ 21st birthday.

Lompoc police arrested the pair, and two others, following the fatal stabbing of high-ranking gang member Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, in June 2015 near North M Street and Maple Avenue.

Carter and Matthews face a second trial for second-degree murder or lesser charges after a jury acquitted them of first-degree murder last summer.

The divided jury could not reach a decision on lesser charges, prompting Voysey to declare a mistrial and setting the stage for the second trial.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in what prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Carter is represented by Brian Carroll while Matthews’ attorney is David Bixby.

Lynmarc Jenkins is the prosecuting attorney on the case.

Before the first trial started, a third defendant took a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in state prison while the fourth, a juvenile, testified on behalf of prosecution in the first trial.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, attorneys have said.

