Second Woman Dies of Injuries Suffered in Alleged DUI Crash in Orcutt

Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria passed away Thursday night after being taken off life support

A second woman has died of injuries suffered early Monday in a suspected DUI crash in Orcutt. Tricia Jensen was taken off life support Thursday night and passed away, according to the California Highway Patrol. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:26 p.m. | February 10, 2017 | 10:03 a.m.
Tricia Jensen Click to view larger
Tricia Jensen (Facebook photo)

A second woman has died of injuries suffered in a suspected DUI crash in Orcutt on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said Friday. 

Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria was in critical condition after the single-vehicle, rollover accident, and remained on life support for days afterward, CHP Officer Dave Medina told Noozhawk.

However, Jensen was taken off life support and died Thursday night, Medina said Friday morning. 

She suffered major head trauma, and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after the crash, which occurred at 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Another passenger,  Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The accident involving a 2016 Lexus occurred on northbound Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

Oliver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested, according to the CHP.

He posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody Tuesday morning. 

At the time of the crash, Oliver was on probation from a domestic violence case stemming from November 2015 when he was charged with corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant and vandalism costing more than $400, according to Santa Barbara Superior Court records.

Cameron Oliver Click to view larger
Cameron Oliver

Last year, he pleaded no contest and was ordered to spent 60 days in jail plus serve three years formal probation set to end June 8, 2019. 

Terms of his probation included a ban from all alcohol for three years and an order to stay out of bars and liquor stores, according to court documents. 

Charges that Oliver may face in the new criminal case stemming from the crash remain under review by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. 

Oliver is scheduled to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on March 8. 

A fourth person in the vehicle, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Stauffer and Jensen, both of whom were mothers.

The GoFundMe page for Stauffer’s family raised $8,500 toward the $15,000 goal as of Friday morning, while Jensen's GoFundMe page has collected more than $13,500 toward the $20,000 goal.

Other fundraisers are planned to help the families. 

Ricky's House of Pizza in Orcutt will donate a portion of the sales on Feb. 15 to Stauffers' daughters, and also had set up a tip jar to collect donations.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Pink Blossom Salon will host a fundraiser with a wash and haircut costing $25. Proceeds from the event will go to Stauffer's and Jensen's five children. 

Funeral arrangements are pending through Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

