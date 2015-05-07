Secretary of State Padilla, Former Superintendent O’Connell Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

“I am honored to receive such strong support from our state elected officials including Secretary of State Alex Padilla and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell,” Carbajal said. "In Congress, I will build upon my proven track record of working across party lines to get results and fight for opportunity and security for Central Coast families, including creating jobs, strengthening our schools, preserving essential safety net services, improving our infrastructure and protecting the environment.”

“I’ve known and worked with Salud for over two decades and know what an effective leader and advocate for the Central Coast he is,” O’Connell said. “His commitment to education, children’s health and economic opportunity is unparalleled.”

Carbajal recently announced that he will run for the 24th Congressional District, which includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and portions of Ventura counties.

Padilla and O’Connell join Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza and many more elected officials and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.