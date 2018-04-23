Section 8 Housing Waiting List Opens

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will be accepting pre-applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, 8 a.m. Monday, May 7, to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 29. Pre-application is available online at www.hasbarco.org.

Paper pre-applications will be available upon request at the following offices during normal business hours:

Administrative Office, 815 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc

Lompoc Housing Office, 817 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc

Santa Maria Office, 200 W. Williams, Santa Maria

Goleta Housing Office, 5575 Armitos Ave., Goleta

Assistance will be made available to aid in completing the pre-application upon request. Families may request a paper pre-application on or after May 7 by telephone, 736-3423 ext. 7525, or by mail to any office listed above.

All completed paper applications must be returned to one of the offices listed above.

During the first week, computer labs will be offered during normal business hours. Apply online at the below addresses:

Cypress Court Apartments, 125 S. 7th St., Lompoc

Golden Inn and Village 890 Refugio Road, Santa Ynez

Creekside Village 260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos

Pescadero Lofts Apartments, 761 Camino Pescadero, Isla Vista

Public Housing Office 200 W. Williams, Santa Maria

Applications will be accepted regardless of race, color, creed, sex, familial status, national origin, age, handicap, or other protected groups under state, federal, or local equal opportunity laws.

— Jackie Bordon for Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.