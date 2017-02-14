Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:22 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta to Remain Closed Indefinitely

City officials are exploring temporary and permanent steps to address storm-damaged retaining walls

A section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta will remain closed indefinitely while city officials figure out the best way to repair a damaged retaining wall that is threatening the roadway. Click to view larger
A section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta will remain closed indefinitely while city officials figure out the best way to repair a damaged retaining wall that is threatening the roadway. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 14, 2017 | 6:27 p.m.

A section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta will remain closed indefinitely while officials figure out the best way to repair a retaining wall that was heavily damaged by recent winter storms.

The closure affects Cathedral Oaks Road from Winchester Circle to Calle Real, on the western side of the Winchester Commons housing development.

“Heavy rains and storm runoff have heavily damaged the slopes and 40-foot-high crib walls supporting Cathedral Oaks Road and the adjacent bike path, prompting the road’s closure and cordoning off areas of damage,” said Valerie Kushnerov, a city of Goleta spokeswoman.

The city is reviewing options for temporarily re-opening the road, as well as implementing a permanent repair of the slope and damaged crib walls, Kushnerov said Tuesday.

The city is coordinating those efforts with county, state and federal officials.

“Initial inspections have been completed by county and state emergency-management officials,” Kushnerov said, “and the city’s engineers are monitoring both the road and slope conditions as further inspections and assessments are scheduled with state and federal officials.”

A damaged crib wall has forced the closure of a section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta. Click to view larger
A damaged crib wall has forced the closure of a section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta. (City of Goleta photo)

There is no time estimate for when the road might reopen, Kushnerov said, noting that working through state and federal disaster-relief processes takes time.

Similarly, city officials do not yet have a cost estimate for the repairs, or any commitments for funding sources, Kushnerov said.

A detour has been established using Calle Real and Winchester Canyon Road.

Officials are expected to keep a close eye on the affected section of roadway when the next significant storm hits the area on Thursday and Friday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta will remain closed indefinitely while officials figure out the best way to repair a retaining wall that was heavily damaged by recent winter storm.

The closure affects Cathedral Oaks Road from Winchester Canyon Road to Calle Real, on the western side of the Winchester Commons housing development.

“Heavy rains and storm runoff have heavily damaged the slopes and 40-foot-high crib walls supporting Cathedral Oaks Road and the adjacent bike path, prompting the road’s closure and cordoning off areas of damage,” said Valerie Kushnerov, a city of Goleta spokeswoman.

The city is reviewing options for temporarily re-opening the road, as well as implementing a permanent repair of the slope and damaged crib walls, Kushnerov said.

The city is coordinating those efforts with county, state and federal officials.

“Initial inspections have been completed by county and state emergency-management officials,” Kushnerov said, “and the city’s engineers are monitoring both the road and slope conditions as further inspections and assessments are scheduled with state and federal officials.”

There is no time estimate for when the road might reopen, Kushnerov said, noting that working through state and federal disaster-relief processes takes time.

Similarly, city officials do not yet have a cost estimate for the repairs, or any commitments for funding sources, Kushnerov said.

Officials are expected to keep a close eye on the section of roadway when the next significant storm hits the area on Thursday and Friday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A detour has been established around a section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta that was closed due to recent storm damage. Click to view larger
A detour has been established around a section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta that was closed due to recent storm damage. (City of Goleta map)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 