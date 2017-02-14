Section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta to Remain Closed Indefinitely

A section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta will remain closed indefinitely while officials figure out the best way to repair a retaining wall that was heavily damaged by recent winter storms.

The closure affects Cathedral Oaks Road from Winchester Circle to Calle Real, on the western side of the Winchester Commons housing development.

“Heavy rains and storm runoff have heavily damaged the slopes and 40-foot-high crib walls supporting Cathedral Oaks Road and the adjacent bike path, prompting the road’s closure and cordoning off areas of damage,” said Valerie Kushnerov, a city of Goleta spokeswoman.

The city is reviewing options for temporarily re-opening the road, as well as implementing a permanent repair of the slope and damaged crib walls, Kushnerov said Tuesday.

The city is coordinating those efforts with county, state and federal officials.

“Initial inspections have been completed by county and state emergency-management officials,” Kushnerov said, “and the city’s engineers are monitoring both the road and slope conditions as further inspections and assessments are scheduled with state and federal officials.”

There is no time estimate for when the road might reopen, Kushnerov said, noting that working through state and federal disaster-relief processes takes time.

Similarly, city officials do not yet have a cost estimate for the repairs, or any commitments for funding sources, Kushnerov said.

A detour has been established using Calle Real and Winchester Canyon Road.

Officials are expected to keep a close eye on the affected section of roadway when the next significant storm hits the area on Thursday and Friday.

