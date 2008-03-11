Section of Hwy. 192 Closed in Carpinteria
Drainage improvements will keep traffic away until end of April.
By Nooxhawk Staff | March 11, 2008 | 9:00 p.m.
Highway 192 between Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria has been closed to all traffic so work crews can perform drainage improvements along the roughly half-mile section of roadway.
The Cachuma Operations & Management Board, or COMB, is making the improvements, under permit from Caltrans.
Weather permitting, the closure will last until the end of April. Signs are posted to advise motorists of the closure.
Click here for Caltrans District 5 traffic updates or call 805.549.3318.
