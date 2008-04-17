Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Section of Route 192 to Close for Realignment


By Jim Shivers | April 17, 2008 | 1:10 p.m.

A 700-foot section of Route 192/Stanwood Drive at Parma Park will be closed to traffic 24 hours a day beginning Monday until the end of June. This portion of Route 192 will be realigned away from Sycamore Creek, which is threatening the stability of the roadway.

<

Motorists may detour by using Route 192 west to Mission Canyon Road, Alameda Padre Serra onto Barker Pass Road. Signs will be posted to assist motorists in moving through the project area. The road also will be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists. Motorists can expect delays up to 10 minutes.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/dist05/main/road/upslo.htm.

Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

