Sections of Gibraltar Road to Close for Repaving Project

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | March 18, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

To improve access and safety from Santa Barbara to the Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County and the Federal Highway Administration will repave 6.5 miles of Gibraltar Road.

The project boundaries are from the city/county line to East Camino Cielo. As part of an agreement with the FHWA, the county will pay 20 percent and the FHWA will pay 80 percent of the $2.5 million project. The project will break ground on April 13 and will be completed by June 30.

Paving Gibraltar Road will improve the ride quality for the next 20 years.

Due to the narrow width of the road, the pavement removal, and the difficulty of paving the vertical grades and horizontal curves, the road will be closed from April 13 through May 22 during construction. Access will only be available to residents during this time.

This project was made possible by a grant through the FHWA’s Federal Lands Access Program, which provides for work on public transportation routes located on or near federal lands. These facilities must be owned or maintained by a state, county, town, township, tribe, or municipal or local government.

“The county is excited about the repaving of Gibraltar Road and improving the overall condition and safety of this facility for the traveling public, recreational users and utility companies," county Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said. "We remind all users of Gibraltar Road to please avoid this facility during this road reconstruction effort."

Click here for more information.

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for Santa Barbara County.

 
