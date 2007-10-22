Sedgwick Fire Continues to Burn

The Sedgwick Fire in the Santa Ynez area continues to burn, prompting an evacuation warning for the nearby Woodstock community.

An evacuation warning is in effect for the residents of theSedgwick Ranch and Woodstockarea in Santa Ynez today as hundreds of firefighters battle a fire that wasstarted yesterday morning and has so far taken about 750 acres.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, 50percent of the blaze has been contained. Given favorable weather conditions,the rest of the fire might be contained within 24 to 48 hours, and theevacuation warning may be lifted by this evening, officials said.

So far 500 firefighters have been dispatched to the UCSB SedgwickReserve area, where most of the blaze is located. The nearby Woodstock area is a rural community composedof about 400 homes and outbuildings located on ranches and estate properties.Fire officials advise drivers who travel near the area to use caution on Highways154 and 246, as emergency vehicles and equipment will be moving through thearea.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and theSanta Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued a precautionaryadvisory for Santa BarbaraCounty. People who are inareas affected by the fires, or in nearby areas who can smell smoke, are advisedto avoid outdoor activity as ash from the fire can be blown in by winds.

Residents may call the U.S. Forest Service at 961-5770 forinformation. Residents who may need assistance with evacuation should call theSanta Barbara County Vulnerable Population Hotline at 968-0462. Woodstock area residentswith questions about preparing their animal for evacuation can call Santa Barbara CountyAnimal Services Program Hotline at 681-4332.

More information will be posted at www.countyofsb.org and broadcast on CoxChannel 20.

Regular updates are broadcasting on AM stations KTMS-990, KZSB-1290,KUHL-1410 and KINF-1440; and on FM stations KCSB-91.9, KSPE-94.5 (Spanish),KSYV-96.7, KTYD-99.9, KSBL-101.7, KRAZ-105.9 and KIST-107.