Sedgwick Fire Fully Contained
The fire that was burning on the Sedgwick Reserve has been put out.
By | October 23, 2007 | 6:16 a.m.
The Sedgwick fire in the Santa Ynez Valley was fully contained Monday evening.
The fire, which was sparked by a tree limb that was blown into downed power lines burned about 750 acres on UCSB’s Sedgwick Preserve.
While an Evacuation Warning was issued yesterday for the rural Woodstock community, no evacuation order was issued, and the warning was lifted at 6 p.m. Monday. No buildings were burned and no people were injured.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.