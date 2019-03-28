Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 28 , 2019, 5:27 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

See Free Performances of Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles

By Cathy Oliverson for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! | March 28, 2019 | 4:45 p.m.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! will present Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles in several upcoming performances featuring regional traditions from Veracruz, Oaxaca and Jalisco.

The free shows will include updated medleys by Juan Gabriel and mariachi renditions of such Disney songs as "Un Poco Loco" and "A Tale as Old as Time."

Members of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar perform live music for dance and traditional favorites at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Isla Vista School; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Guadalupe City Hall; and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Founded in 2011 by Karli Montoya, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles has distinguished itself with creative collaborations and performances at high-profile venues. In 2016, the company was featured on the cover of National Geographic Traveller UK.

In 2017, the troupe collaborated with Mitu Network on a Mariachi remake video of Beauty and the Beast's "A Tale as Old as Time" which went viral with more than 15 million views.

In 2018, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles collaborated with Disney Studios on a performance in celebration of the Pixar film Coco at the D23 Expo with Benjamin Bratt, Mariachi Divas and the Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band.

They performed at the Coco Premiere at El Capitan Theatre, and in Remember Me, on the 90th Annual Academy Awards alongside Natalia Lafourcade, Gael Garcia Bernal and Miguel.

The company will also perform at the following school assemblies:

April 10: 8:30-9:15 a.m., La Honda STEAM Academy, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Lompoc High School

April 11: 9-9:45 a.m., Adelante Bi-lingual Charter School, Santa Barbara; 10:30-11:15 a.m., Notre Dame School, Santa Barbara; 1:15-2 p.m., McKinley Elementary, Santa Barbara; 3:30-4:15 p.m. Girls, Inc., Santa Barbara.

April 12: 8:30-9:15 a.m., Kellogg Elementary, Goleta; 11-11:45 a.m., La Patera Elementary, Goleta; 1-1:30 p.m. and 1:45-2:25 p.m., Isla Vista Elementary School, Goleta.

— Cathy Oliverson for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!.
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 