See How Anacapa Builds Bright Minds at Spring Sampler Event

Anacapa students blow bubbles during a science experiment. Click to view larger
Anacapa students blow bubbles during a science experiment. (Anacapa School photo)
By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | April 15, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Anacapa School will host a Spring Sampler event from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2016, on the Anacapa campus, located at 814 Santa Barbara Street.

The event will feature interest stations that showcase Anacapa’s unique program and will provide fun, educational and hands-on activities for visitors.

Of particular interest will be the experiential learning interest station, featuring Anacapa’s renowned synthesis unit, breakfast club and Channel City Club programs, as well as robotics, science, art, school trips and music stations.  

Each table will be run by students and faculty, providing visitors with opportunities to ask questions and meet Anacapa’s seventh- through twelfth-grade students and teachers. 

The interest stations portion of the evening will run from 5-5:45 p.m., and an alumni and current student panel will follow from 5:45-6:30 p.m. A light meal will also be provided for visitors.

For additional information about Anacapa or the Anacapa Spring Sampler event, please contact Anacapa School at 805.965.0228 or [email protected], or visit the school’s website.

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.

 
