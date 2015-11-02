SEE International and Sansum Clinic to Offer Free Eye Screenings for Veterans Day

Advice

SEE International is excited to announce its upcoming Veteran’s Day event Nov. 6, 2015.

In honor of all the brave men and women who have fought to defend our country, SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program and Sansum Clinic will offer free eye screenings and discounted eyeglasses vouchers for veterans, children and qualifying uninsured individuals.

Glasses will be generously donated from the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory and Blue Planet Recycled Eyewear.

The free clinic will take place from 1–3 pm Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sansum Clinic Elings Eye Center, Building B, 4151 West Foothill Rd., Santa Barbara.

To schedule an appointment, please call 805.963.3303. Please join us, and have a happy and safe Veteran’s Day!

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator of SEE International.