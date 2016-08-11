Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

SEE International Announces Opening Reception for Second Annual ArtSEE Fundraiser

A mixed media piece by an Abstract Art Collective artist that will be on display at SEE International’s ArtSEE exhibition. Click to view larger
A mixed media piece by an Abstract Art Collective artist that will be on display at SEE International’s ArtSEE exhibition. (Iben Vestergaard image)
By Jo Merit for SEE International | August 11, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

The Abstract Art Collective and SEE International host the second annual ArtSEE Fundraiser, an AAC exhibit and art sale at the Faulkner Gallery in the Central Library from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization whose volunteer eye surgeons generously work to restore sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.

ArtSEE features a 100-piece GRID WALL display of original 10x10 artworks, created and donated by AAC members, offered for sale at $100 each on a first-come-first-choose basis.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from GRID WALL sales will be donated to SEE International, and 15-20 of the 100-piece GRID WALL will be selected for a silent auction that will take place between 5-7 p.m.

Also on display is a juried exhibition of larger works by AAC members. The juror for the exhibit is Brooke Kellaway, assistant curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santa Barbara.

A portion of the sales from the juried part of the show will also be donated to SEE International.

The ArtSEE exhibit includes a wide range of abstract media, including painting, assemblage/collage, printmaking, photography and digital art.

Abstract art encompasses as many processes as there are artists. One artist may work in an intuitive arc, not knowing how a piece will begin or end. Another may have a defined concept and their artwork is not finished until that concept is expressed to their satisfaction.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the AAC, and it will feature wine donated by Windrun Wine

The juried exhibit and 10 x 10 art sale will be ongoing from Sept. 1-29. Regular viewing hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Jo Merit represents SEE International.

 
