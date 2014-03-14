SEE International Providing Urgent Surgery for Mexican Boy with Cataracts

Santa Barbara-based nonprofit SEE International will embark on a very special expedition to Zihuatanejo, Mexico, to operate on Angel Gabriel Pineda Lucena.

Known as “Angel,” he is only 4 years old and was born with congenital cataracts in both of his eyes. Although cataract removal is usually a standard procedure, up until now the boy’s family and community have not had the resources to seek treatment.

If Angel does not get the surgery he needs soon, Angel’s ability to see may never develop.

SEE International’s expeditions usually serve more than just one person; however, since Angel needs surgery soon if he is ever going to see, the nonprofit is making a special trip.

Even with surgery, Angel’s vision may never develop. However, removing his cataracts soon will at least give him a fighting chance.

Denver, Colo.-based ophthalmologist James Conahan, M.D., has returned every year since 2007 to treat the underserved population in Zihuatanejo. Just six years ago, he treated a very similar case to Angel's in the same town.

Through this gift of sight, Joel was given not only the gift of sight, but the ability to excel in sports, including soccer, and a future of hope and independence.

Click here to donate to Angel's cause. Click here for more information on SEE International.

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.