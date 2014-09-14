SEE International Marks 40th Anniversary with ‘Celebration of Sight’

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

SEE International celebrated its 40th anniversary at a late afternoon fete Saturday at the Montecito Country Club.

The "celebration of sight" honored some deserving awardees at the standing-room-only event.

Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory owner Rick Feldman was recognized as Humanitarian of the Year for his attention to eyeglass needs of the disadvantaged in Santa Barbara County. It is estimated that he has donated 1,000 eyeglasses per year for the past 20 years.

John Crowder, M.D., received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his tireless dedication to the organization for the past 40 years. Although he "retired" from medical practice in 1989, he continues as medical director for SEE International.

Beloved Santa Barbara ophthalmologist George Primbs, M.D., received a standing ovation when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Primbs has been a founder of many SEE initiatives and has provided tens of thousands of free eye exams during his decades serving the community.

Primbs donned his U.S. Navy Veteran cap for the event but pointed out to the audience that he also served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years, for a total of 12 years of military service.

Harry Brown, M.D., founder of Surgical Eye Expeditions, was lauded for response 40 years ago to the number of people worldwide living with curable blindness. In 1971, he developed an efficient mobile eye surgery system for intensive, short-term surgical clinics in remote underserved populations worldwide. According to SEE International's president and CEO, the cost for sight-saving surgery has been reduced to $100 per patient.

“We all owe Dr. Harry Brown for founding this organization," SEE International President/CEO Randal Avolio said. "We now have helped in 35 counties and 600 doctors have volunteered to bring sight to those who need it.”

KEYT news reporter John Palminteri ended the evening with an active live auction and Bid for Sight fundraising.

The event committee was acknowledged, including honorary chair Baroness Leni Fe Bland, event chair Keith Mautino, Gail Arnold, Judy Hill, Pam and Wright Watling with honorary committee members Jeannie Cavender, Caryl Crahan and Jeanne Martin, Ph.D. James-Paul Brown was the featured artist, and he contributed several of his paintings and prints. An original painting, “Rue des Fleurs,” was generously donated to the live auction.

Board members also supported the cause-centered event, including chairman Scott Groff, Howard Hudson, Harry Brown, M.D., John Crowder, M.D., Lauren Ackerman, Caryl Crahan, Andy Doraiswamy, Ph.D., Kenneth Gack, Barbara Gaughen-Muller, Col. Brian Kelly, Michael Paveloff, M.D., Dante Pieramici, M.D., George Primbs, M.D., George Rudenhauer, Wright Watling and Patrick Welch.

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International provides sustainable medical, surgical and educational services through volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the objectives of restoring sight and preventing blindness to disadvantaged individuals worldwide.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.3303.

