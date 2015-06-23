Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

SEE International’s Dr. Helena Ndume to Be Awarded U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize

By Stephen Bunnell for SEE International | June 23, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

SEE International is thrilled to announce that one of its star eye surgeons, Dr. Helena Ndume, will be awarded the United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize in late July.

This is the first time the award will be given in the international body’s history.

According to the U.N. website, "The Prize shall be awarded in recognition of their dedicated service to humanity, in the promotion of reconciliation and social cohesion, and in community development, guided by the purposes and principles of the United Nations."

To date, Dr. Ndume has performed sight-restoring surgeries upon 30,000 men, women and children, completely free of charge, in her home country of Namibia.

“There's no money in this world that can pay the joy of someone who was so blind for so many years and then suddenly they regain their vision,” she says.

Dr. Ndume’s motivation to serve those less fortunate than her stems from the civil unrest that she witnessed as a child. Forced to flee her homeland at age 15, Ndume lived in Zambia, Gambia, and Angola before graduating from the University of Leipzig Medical School in Germany. She joined SEE International’s roster of over 650 volunteer eye surgeons in 1995.

Dr. Ndume has dedicated her life and career to treating blindness and low-vision, both in Namibia and throughout the developing world. Many of her patients in the capital city of Windhoek have taken to calling her “Namibia’s miracle doctor.” In 2004, she was awarded Grand Commander of the Order of Namibia, First Class.

“She is inexhaustible,” said Dr. Michael Colvard of SEE. “She is an incredible physician, very capable but also able to motivate people and she's been able to get the government of Namibia to support her and her colleagues.”

This summer, Dr. Ndume will be collaborating on three programs with SEE International, one in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, and two clinics in Namibia. During those three weeks alone, 700 people are expected to regain their sight their independence.

“We are very honored to have Dr. Ndume be a part of the international SEE team and are thrilled that the United Nations is recognizing her dedicated humanitarian efforts as a Mandela Prize winner,” says Randal Avolio, president/CEO of SEE. “We offer our deepest congratulations to Helena on this impressive accomplishment.”

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 