SEE International Joins #GivingTuesday Effort

In honor of #GivingTuesday, SEE International is turning the spotlight on its selfless volunteers and supporters, who help give sight to impoverished blind individuals worldwide.

Taking place Dec. 1, 2015, the Tuesday after Black Friday, #GivingTuesday harnesses the power of social media to set aside a day dedicated to giving, similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days that are synonymous with holiday shopping.

For SEE’s volunteer medical teams, every Tuesday is a Giving Tuesday. Each week, SEE coordinates at least 3 expeditions of volunteer SEE Docs who give sight to blind patients around the world.

Our SEE Docs leave their families and busy offices, paying their own way to travel to some of the most remote regions of the world, donating their time and service to care for those in need.



The generosity of SEE’s volunteers, donors and other supporters around the world enables SEE to coordinate teams and provide necessary supplies for sight restoring clinics around the world.

More than 14,000 people will be able to see their loved ones this holiday season, some for the first time in decades.

Together, SEE has given the priceless gifts of vision and hope to so many people in need. To all of SEE’s supporters, you are truly making the world a brighter place. On behalf of everyone we serve, thank you.

SEE encourages everyone, both here at home in Santa Barbara County and around the world, to join this unique call to action.

Those who are interested in joining SEE International’s #GivingTuesday efforts can visit their website for more information.

For more details about #GivingTuesday, visit the #GivingTuesday website.

— Steve Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.