Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SEE International Joins #GivingTuesday Effort

By Steve Bunnell for SEE International | November 23, 2015 | 10:27 a.m.

In honor of #GivingTuesdaySEE International is turning the spotlight on its selfless volunteers and supporters, who help give sight to impoverished blind individuals worldwide.

Taking place Dec. 1, 2015, the Tuesday after Black Friday, #GivingTuesday harnesses the power of social media to set aside a day dedicated to giving, similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days that are synonymous with holiday shopping.

For SEE’s volunteer medical teams, every Tuesday is a Giving Tuesday. Each week, SEE coordinates at least 3 expeditions of volunteer SEE Docs who give sight to blind patients around the world.

Our SEE Docs leave their families and busy offices, paying their own way to travel to some of the most remote regions of the world, donating their time and service to care for those in need.
 
The generosity of SEE’s volunteers, donors and other supporters around the world enables SEE to coordinate teams and provide necessary supplies for sight restoring clinics around the world.

More than 14,000 people will be able to see their loved ones this holiday season, some for the first time in decades.

Together, SEE has given the priceless gifts of vision and hope to so many people in need. To all of SEE’s supporters, you are truly making the world a brighter place. On behalf of everyone we serve, thank you.

SEE encourages everyone, both here at home in Santa Barbara County and around the world, to join this unique call to action. 

Those who are interested in joining SEE International’s #GivingTuesday efforts can visit their website for more information.

For more details about #GivingTuesday, visit the #GivingTuesday website.

Steve Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 