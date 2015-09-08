Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:45 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SEE International Jump-Starts Vision Care Program for the Underserved with New Clinic

By Stephen Bunnell for SEE International | September 8, 2015 | 1:35 p.m.

Local nonprofit SEE International celebrated the reopening of its Santa Barbara Vision Care Program last night by holding an open house in its new clinic space.

The clinic was dedicated to the program’s founder George ​Primbs (M.D., F.A.C.S.) and offers free eye care to low-income individuals in Santa Barbara County.

Its new proximity to the main office has greatly increased program capacity and flexibility, as well as staff efficiency.

Approximately 60 community members crowded into the new clinic to toast Dr. Primbs, enjoy delicious food and wine and tour the office that will restore sight to thousands of underprivileged residents of Santa Barbara County for years to come.

“For more than 30 years, the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program has been the safety net for those in need,” commented SEE President and CEO Randal Avolio. “When there is a child or adult (who) has a concern regarding their sight, we are there to support them, regardless of their ability to pay."

Dr. Primbs has been a key figure at SEE International since its inception in 1974. As an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, Dr. Primbs specializes in the diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy.

He provided free eye examinations for people with diabetes and the medically underserved through SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care program since the early 1980’s until his retirement in late 2014.

Dr. Primbs received his medical degree from UCLA School of Medicine. After serving as an eye surgeon and Captain in the U.S. Air Force, he earned his ophthalmology degree from UCLA.

He remains active with community nonprofits, as reflected by his continued involvement as a board member of SEE International.

Dr. Primbs has received many prestigious awards, including: the Lions Sight and Hearing Award, in 1994; the Jules Stein Eye Institute Teaching Award at UCLA, in 2003; the W.D. Sansum Award for distinguished service to the community, in 2013; and the SEE International Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2014.

Since the founding of the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program in the mid-1980’s, more than 55,000 community members have received free eye care.  

By the end of 2015, SEE expects that the program will serve more than 1,400 low income individuals.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Santa Barbara Vision Care Coordinator Lara Rich at 805.963.3303 or [email protected].

— Stephen Bunnell is the coordinator of analytics and communications for SEE International.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 