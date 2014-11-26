SEE International Once Again Joins Giving Tuesday Movement

Local nonprofit SEE International is pleased to announce that it will once again participate in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 2.

Taking place the Tuesday after Black Friday, Giving Tuesday will harness the power of social media to create a global time presence around the holidays dedicated to giving, similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days that are, today, synonymous with holiday shopping.

SEE International has joined Giving Tuesday to celebrate the generosity of its supporters and the thousands of lives that have been transformed through SEE’s international efforts to restore sight.

“We are very honored to join this global movement to increase our efforts to restore sight and transform lives around the world," said Randal Avolio, president/CEO of SEE International. "A $100 contribution helps restore sight to one person. It’s an amazingly efficient process and the greatest gift that we can give a child.”

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and raised over $12 million; in 2013, it raised $27 million — more than double. The long-term goal is to make this day of selfless giving as easily recognizable and widely discussed as Black Friday and more about a time to give back.

SEE encourages all of its supporters, both here at home in California and around the world, to join this unique call to action.

For more details about Giving Tuesday, visit the Giving Tuesday website, Facebook page or follow #GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide. Click here for more information.

— Stephen Bunnell is a communications coordinator for SEE International.