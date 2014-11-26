Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

SEE International Once Again Joins Giving Tuesday Movement

By Stephen Bunnell for SEE International | November 26, 2014 | 8:11 a.m.

Local nonprofit SEE International is pleased to announce that it will once again participate in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 2.

Taking place the Tuesday after Black Friday, Giving Tuesday will harness the power of social media to create a global time presence around the holidays dedicated to giving, similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days that are, today, synonymous with holiday shopping.

SEE International has joined Giving Tuesday to celebrate the generosity of its supporters and the thousands of lives that have been transformed through SEE’s international efforts to restore sight.

“We are very honored to join this global movement to increase our efforts to restore sight and transform lives around the world," said Randal Avolio, president/CEO of SEE International. "A $100 contribution helps restore sight to one person. It’s an amazingly efficient process and the greatest gift that we can give a child.”

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and raised over $12 million; in 2013, it raised $27 million — more than double. The long-term goal is to make this day of selfless giving as easily recognizable and widely discussed as Black Friday and more about a time to give back.

SEE encourages all of its supporters, both here at home in California and around the world, to join this unique call to action.

For more details about Giving Tuesday, visit the Giving Tuesday website, Facebook page or follow #GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide. Click here for more information.

— Stephen Bunnell is a communications coordinator for SEE International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 