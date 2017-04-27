See International Presents Namibia’s ‘Miracle Doctor,’ Helena Ndume

SEE International is bringing Dr. Helena Ndume to Santa Barbara to tell her personal and inspirational story.

Born into apartheid in South Africa, escaping at age 15 and spending time in various refugee camps, Ndume eventually attended medical school in Leipzig, Germany, and then returned to Namibia to give back and help the local people to regain their lost sight. She has performed more than 35,000 restorative surgeries over the past 30 years.

Ndume will be speaking at 2:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

In 2015, Ndume was the first recipient of the United Nations’ Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize. The award recognizes the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations and is given out only once every five years.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

SEE International is a 41-year-old Santa Barbara nonprofit organization that provides ophthalmic medical and surgical expeditions restoring sight and preventing blindness for disadvantaged individuals worldwide. It provides for more than 100,000 restorative eye surgeries and medical procedures in developing countries throughout the world.

Click here for more information about SEE International. Click here to make an online donation.