SEE International, Sansum Clinic Offering Free Eye Exams for Veterans

SEE International is excited to announce its upcoming Veterans Day event on Nov. 15.

In honor of all the brave men and women who have fought to defend our country, SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program and Sansum Clinic will offer free eye screenings and vouchers for discounted eyeglasses for veterans, children and qualifying uninsured individuals.

Eyeglasses will be generously donated from The Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory.

The free clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Sansum Clinic, 4151 W. Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Appointments are highly recommended; to schedule, please call 805.963.3303. Walk-ins are also welcome until 11 a.m.

Please join us, and have a happy and safe Veterans Day!

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.