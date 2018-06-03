SEE International, Sansum Clinic Offering Free Eye Exams for Veterans

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International is excited to announce its upcoming Veterans Day event on Saturday.

In honor of all the brave men and women who have fought to defend our country, SEE International and the Sansum Clinic will offer free eye screenings and vouchers for free glasses, for all veterans, children and qualifying individuals.

The free clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sansum Clinic at 29 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

For appointments, please call 805.963.3303. Walk-ins also welcome.

Please join us, and have a happy and safe Veterans Day.

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.