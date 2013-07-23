Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

SEE International Puts Contributions on Display with State Street Flags

By Kelly Kapaun for SEE International | July 23, 2013 | 12:07 p.m.

SEE flag
SEE International’s flags will fly on State Street from July 22-29. (SEE International photo)

Local nonprofit SEE International celebrates its years of service to the community and individuals worldwide as it participates in the State Street Flag Program.

SEE International’s flags will fly on State Street from July 22-29.

Surgical Eye Expedition (SEE) International provides sustainable medical, surgical, and educational services through volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the objectives of restoring sight and preventing blindness to disadvantaged individuals worldwide. Blindness is an underlying cause of poverty and hunger in developing countries.

At the invitation of eye surgeons in developing countries, and with the approval of local health and civic authorities, SEE International recruits, organizes and deploys numerous small surgical teams worldwide. Since being founded in 1974, SEE International’s eye surgeons have examined more than 3 million patients and performed over 400,000 sight-restoring operations.

SEE International is the link that connects volunteer ophthalmologists to host clinic sites that are in desperate need of help alleviating the overwhelming numbers of people living in darkness. SEE International organizes the clinics and provides most of the equipment and supplies that are needed.

SEE International’s volunteer eye surgeons donate their time and pay for all their own travel expenses. During each clinic (approximately five days long), sight is typically restored to 50 to 200 people.

To make this extraordinary work both far-reaching and sustainable, SEE International relies on donors. SEE International created a network of in-kind donors, including Alcon Labs, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson and Bausch & Lomb, who donate most of the supplies that are used for the clinics. The remainder of the cost — less than $100 per surgery — is covered by generous individuals and foundations around the world.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing SEE International.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 