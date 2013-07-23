SEE International Puts Contributions on Display with State Street Flags

Local nonprofit SEE International celebrates its years of service to the community and individuals worldwide as it participates in the State Street Flag Program.

SEE International’s flags will fly on State Street from July 22-29.

Surgical Eye Expedition (SEE) International provides sustainable medical, surgical, and educational services through volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the objectives of restoring sight and preventing blindness to disadvantaged individuals worldwide. Blindness is an underlying cause of poverty and hunger in developing countries.

At the invitation of eye surgeons in developing countries, and with the approval of local health and civic authorities, SEE International recruits, organizes and deploys numerous small surgical teams worldwide. Since being founded in 1974, SEE International’s eye surgeons have examined more than 3 million patients and performed over 400,000 sight-restoring operations.

SEE International is the link that connects volunteer ophthalmologists to host clinic sites that are in desperate need of help alleviating the overwhelming numbers of people living in darkness. SEE International organizes the clinics and provides most of the equipment and supplies that are needed.

SEE International’s volunteer eye surgeons donate their time and pay for all their own travel expenses. During each clinic (approximately five days long), sight is typically restored to 50 to 200 people.

To make this extraordinary work both far-reaching and sustainable, SEE International relies on donors. SEE International created a network of in-kind donors, including Alcon Labs, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson and Bausch & Lomb, who donate most of the supplies that are used for the clinics. The remainder of the cost — less than $100 per surgery — is covered by generous individuals and foundations around the world.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing SEE International.