SEE International Welcomes New Board Member Wright Watling

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International is proud to welcome Wright Watling to its Board of Directors.

Watling is a veteran of the Central and Southern California Coast real estate world, boasting 35 years of experience in commercial brokerage, development and investing in industrial, office and retail projects.

A graduate of Claremont McKenna College (bachelor of arts degree, 1972) and Dartmouth College’s MBA program (1974), Watling began his career in 1974, at the major accountancy firm Price Waterhouse.

The following year, he took his first job in the nonprofit sector, serving as controller and bus manager at the American Electronics Association. From 1978-1994, he was a commercial real estate associate at Beaver-Free Corp (later renamed Pacifica). In 1994, he founded Watling Real Estate, which he heads to this day.

Watling believes very strongly in donating time and money to worthy causes, and has involved himself in multiple Santa Barbara community and philanthropic activities over the past four decades. These include the University Club of Santa Barbara (1978-94, director 1985-87), the Valley Club of Montecito (1979-present, director 2004-07), and as a trustee of the Hazel Heath Horton Philanthropic Trust (1982-present).

He has been a donor to SEE International for almost 20 years, calling it “a terrific organization that does very important work.”

In his free time, Watling enjoys golfing, hiking or traveling whenever the opportunity arises.

— Steve Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.