Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:23 am | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

See Manjari Sharma’s Darshan at Lotusland

By Wall Space Creative | May 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Wall Space Creative is partnering with Ganna Walska Lotusland in bringing artist Manjari Sharma’s Darshan to the garden June 1-July 21. The community is invited to visit and contemplate the colorful and rich vision of nine Hindu deities hanging in the home of Madame Ganna Walska.

Darshan is a series of nine classic Hindu gods re-imagined with a contemporary vision. A Sanskrit word, Darshan means apparition or glimpse, the beholding of a deity (especially in image form), revered person or sacred object.

The experience is considered to be reciprocal and results in the human viewer’s receiving a blessing.

Sharma’s vision of the deities is one of engagement and immersion, a vibrant spiritual glimpse of Hindu wisdom.

“The goal was to turn multidimensional memories of sculptures and ornamental paintings of Hindu Gods, into two-dimensional photographs," Sharma said.

"For centuries, the way that we have experienced darshans (metaphysical connection established upon sight) is via laying gaze upon a molded figure, a carved statue or an illustration that represents a likeness to avatars described in Hindu scripture," she said.

"This series of images invites the viewer to consider a photograph as means of spiritual engagement,” she said.

To make the imagery for the series, exhaustive research on each deity lead to the assemblage of a diorama, by a team of about 35 Indian craftsmen who created props, sets, prosthetics, make-up, costumes and jewelry to exacting specifications.

Printed on a massive scale, the photographs are presented in an elaborate installation that resembles the experience of a Hindu temple, complete with incense, lamps and invocation.

On Tuesday, June 5, there will be a panel discussion on the ideas of creativity and spirituality called Intersections: Creativity & Spirituality
featuring Sharma joined by Pico Iyer, an essayist and novelist known for his travel writings. Moderator is Santa Barbara Independent arts writer Charles Donela.

Because Lotusland is a public garden operating in a residential neighborhood, reservations to visit are required. Contact Lotusland, 969-9990, for a reservation to see Darshan and the garden.

To attend Intersections: Creativity & Spirituality tickets are: members, $65; non-members, $80. For more information or to buy a ticket by phone, contact Lotusland, 969-3767, ext. 109, contact the gallery at [email protected] or call Wall Space, 232-5428. Reservations required.

— Wall Space Creative.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 