See Manjari Sharma’s Darshan at Lotusland

Wall Space Creative is partnering with Ganna Walska Lotusland in bringing artist Manjari Sharma’s Darshan to the garden June 1-July 21. The community is invited to visit and contemplate the colorful and rich vision of nine Hindu deities hanging in the home of Madame Ganna Walska.

Darshan is a series of nine classic Hindu gods re-imagined with a contemporary vision. A Sanskrit word, Darshan means apparition or glimpse, the beholding of a deity (especially in image form), revered person or sacred object.

The experience is considered to be reciprocal and results in the human viewer’s receiving a blessing.

Sharma’s vision of the deities is one of engagement and immersion, a vibrant spiritual glimpse of Hindu wisdom.

“The goal was to turn multidimensional memories of sculptures and ornamental paintings of Hindu Gods, into two-dimensional photographs," Sharma said.

"For centuries, the way that we have experienced darshans (metaphysical connection established upon sight) is via laying gaze upon a molded figure, a carved statue or an illustration that represents a likeness to avatars described in Hindu scripture," she said.

"This series of images invites the viewer to consider a photograph as means of spiritual engagement,” she said.

To make the imagery for the series, exhaustive research on each deity lead to the assemblage of a diorama, by a team of about 35 Indian craftsmen who created props, sets, prosthetics, make-up, costumes and jewelry to exacting specifications.

Printed on a massive scale, the photographs are presented in an elaborate installation that resembles the experience of a Hindu temple, complete with incense, lamps and invocation.

On Tuesday, June 5, there will be a panel discussion on the ideas of creativity and spirituality called Intersections: Creativity & Spirituality

featuring Sharma joined by Pico Iyer, an essayist and novelist known for his travel writings. Moderator is Santa Barbara Independent arts writer Charles Donela.

Because Lotusland is a public garden operating in a residential neighborhood, reservations to visit are required. Contact Lotusland, 969-9990, for a reservation to see Darshan and the garden.

To attend Intersections: Creativity & Spirituality tickets are: members, $65; non-members, $80. For more information or to buy a ticket by phone, contact Lotusland, 969-3767, ext. 109, contact the gallery at [email protected] or call Wall Space, 232-5428. Reservations required.

— Wall Space Creative.