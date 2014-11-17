Seein’ Spots Farm Shuts Petting Zoo, Explores Options for Keeping Animals

Conditions imposed by Santa Barbara County force the owners of the miniature donkey farm in Solvang to limit public visitation

Seein’ Spots Farm, home of miniature donkeys and assorted rescue animals, has closed its petting zoo, as the owners explore options for getting the proper permit to keep most of the animals at the rural Solvang site.

“Unfortunately, we had to shut our doors this weekend,” owner Linda Marchi said, adding that the county granted the request for an extension through Jan. 12 to explore options to get the proper permits. “We didn’t know they would have conditions on it.”

Over the weekend, Marchi posted messages to the farm’s Facebook page and website that the farm now is closed to the public.

“The county has granted us an extension with the unexpected condition that public visitation be limited to the ‘donkey breeding and sales operation,’” Marchi wrote. “We will do everything possible that we can to reopen. Your support is greatly appreciated. “

Marchi and her husband, Brett, have been in talks with the county since September, when someone filed a complaint against the farm and a county inspector visited the site at 2599 Baseline Ave.

Seein’ Spots apparently has too many “hoofed” animals plus had been operating as an unpermitted petting zoo, hosting visitors and small groups of children for a small fee to show off the critters plus raise money for their expenses, Marchi said.

Since their parcel is less than 5 acres, Seein’ Spots reportedly is allowed nine hoofed animals, but the farm is home to approximately four times that number, according to Marchi.

While she breeds and raises miniature donkeys, Seein’ Spots Farm also has rescued animals in need of a home. She recently received a phone call asking her to house to pig, but had to decline the swine.

"I had to say, 'No, I can’t do it anymore,'" she added.

After the inspector visited, the county sent a formal notice of violation. County staff since then have met with the owners to spell out various paths they could take.

“It could be as easy as complying with the regular existing regulations for the zone they’re in,” said Glenn Russell, director of the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.

Other options for Seein’ Spots range from seeking a conditional use permit to keep the excess animals or applying for the rezoning and General Plan amendment to operate a petting zoo.

A conditional use permit would cost several thousands of dollars to obtain, while a rezoning and General Plan amendment most likely would run up to tens of thousands of dollars since it requires a more extensive level of review and hearings, according to Russell.

“It’s a big difference,” Russell said.

The 60-day extension will allow the couple time to consider the options without racking up fines.

“We will be as understanding and as flexible as the code allows us to be,” Russell said.

Marchi expects they will apply for the conditional use permit to be allowed to keep more than the allowed number of animals at the site.

“It doesn’t look real good for the petting zoo, unfortunately,” Marchi said.

The farm's owners have urged people to contact Supervisor Doreen Farr by writing her at Santa Barbara County, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, sending an email at [email protected] or calling 805.568.2192. Letters should spell out the support for the farm’s rescue animals, the reopening of the farm to the public while they seek a conditional use permit and a change to the county zoning laws to make it easier for the public to visit animals on well-maintained agricultural properties.

Marchi reminded supporters to be polite, writing, “We believe Supervisor Farr will support our efforts to fix the county zoning ordinances and reopen the farm,” she added.

Letters and emails also can be sent to Director Glenn Russell, Santa Barbara County Planning & Development Dept., 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 805.568.2085.

The Marchi family moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2005 and bought the property in 2008 from a friend who was a donkey breeder and had goats and sheep on the apple farm, which now has about 80 trees. The former owner also let people visit with the animals, Marchi said.

The business near the border of rural Solvang and Ballard attracts tourists from all over, Marchi said, adding, “It was kind of sad this weekend seeing cars turn away.”

