Seek Thermal Expands, Relocates to Castilian Drive in Goleta

Seek Thermal Inc. has leased 10,200 square feet at 111 Castilian Drive in Goleta to expand its business.

Specializing in the consumer market for thermal imaging, Seek Thermal is doubling its footprint and moving to this new space from the Los Carneros Business Center.

The office and R&D mixed-space facility, previously filled by Isolite Systems, was only briefly on the market.

“The space was quickly leased due to its unique combination of office and production space,” said Greg Bartholomew, broker at Hayes Commercial Group who represented the tenant.

Five years ago, the owner of the 22,248-square-foot building gutted and completely remodeled the property, creating a more functional and updated space. Located in the heart of Goleta’s burgeoning tech corridor, the building will serve as an ideal space for this Goleta-based company. The other half of the building is occupied by Transphorm.

Seek Thermal was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers Bill Parrish and Tim Fitzgibbons, who have spent decades advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technology. They started Seek to bring this technology to mainstream consumer and business customers. Seek Thermal currently produces accessories that turn an IOS or Android smartphone into a high quality thermal camera for use by contractors, outdoorsmen, building inspectors and emergency responders.

The new facility will house the product development, marketing, administrative and manufacturing functions for the company, as all of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States.

“Most of the recent office leasing activity in Goleta has been the result of re-sizing and relocation by local companies, rather than new companies entering the market,” Bartholomew added. “This move by Seek Thermal fits that trend.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.