Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Seek Thermal Expands, Relocates to Castilian Drive in Goleta

Seek Thermal Inc. has leased 10,200 square feet at 111 Castilian Drive in Goleta, an office and R&D mixed-space facility.
Seek Thermal Inc. has leased 10,200 square feet at 111 Castilian Drive in Goleta, an office and R&D mixed-space facility. (Hayes Commercial Group photo)
By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | June 3, 2015 | 4:24 p.m.

Seek Thermal Inc. has leased 10,200 square feet at 111 Castilian Drive in Goleta to expand its business.

Specializing in the consumer market for thermal imaging, Seek Thermal is doubling its footprint and moving to this new space from the Los Carneros Business Center.

The office and R&D mixed-space facility, previously filled by Isolite Systems, was only briefly on the market.

“The space was quickly leased due to its unique combination of office and production space,” said Greg Bartholomew, broker at Hayes Commercial Group who represented the tenant.

Five years ago, the owner of the 22,248-square-foot building gutted and completely remodeled the property, creating a more functional and updated space. Located in the heart of Goleta’s burgeoning tech corridor, the building will serve as an ideal space for this Goleta-based company. The other half of the building is occupied by Transphorm.

Seek Thermal was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers Bill Parrish and Tim Fitzgibbons, who have spent decades advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technology. They started Seek to bring this technology to mainstream consumer and business customers. Seek Thermal currently produces accessories that turn an IOS or Android smartphone into a high quality thermal camera for use by contractors, outdoorsmen, building inspectors and emergency responders.

The new facility will house the product development, marketing, administrative and manufacturing functions for the company, as all of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States.

“Most of the recent office leasing activity in Goleta has been the result of re-sizing and relocation by local companies, rather than new companies entering the market,” Bartholomew added. “This move by Seek Thermal fits that trend.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 