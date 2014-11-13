Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Select Staffing Helps Foodbank with Food & Funds Drive at Veterans Day Marathon Expo

By Wendy Ballard for Select Family of Staffing Companies | November 13, 2014 | 1:53 p.m.

During the sixth-annual Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon pre-race Health & Wellness Expo held Nov. 7, title sponsor Select Staffing organized a Food & Funds Drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The company collected canned and boxed food donations from its own employees at its corporate and branch locations, as well as donations from race participants as they retrieved their registration packets at the Expo. In exchange for monetary donations, Select generously supplied gift items and rewards, including runner’s pace tattoos (a temporary tattoo that helps runners stick to their pace), water bottles, biodegradable tumblers, earbuds, cell phone sleeves, manicure set keychains, and more.

Select donated $150 worth of promotional items and sold them at the Expo, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Foodbank.

Select Staffing will present the Foodbank with a check for $1,000, which represents promo sales and cash donations at the Expo plus a corporate match. Smoothies made by the Foodbank’s people-powered bicycle blender raised almost $200 more. Since each dollar donated enables the Foodbank to purchase eight meals, Select was able to provide 8,000 meals for Santa Barbara families.

“We provide food to over 350 local nonprofits who serve our community directly,” said Melissa Howard, the Foodbank’s community leadership coordinator. “Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has transitioned into a healthier food bank; we fundraise so we can purchase healthy food to distribute.”

Steve Sorensen, CEO of The Select Family of Staffing Companies, says, “We are proud to once again partner with the Foodbank. As one of Santa Barbara’s largest employers, we help those in the community provide livelihoods for their families, so it makes sense for us to join the Foodbank in providing groceries for the family table.”

Donations to the Foodbank are collected year-round to support the needs of the community. If you would like to contribute to this cause, visit its website by clicking here.

— Wendy Ballard is a marketing communication specialist for Select Family of Staffing Companies.

 

