Select Staffing, RemX and Odyssey Teams Build Bikes for Boys & Girls Club

The Select Family of Staffing Companies took its team-building exercises the extra mile — by bicycle.

At this year’s Managers Meeting, about 200 Select Staffing and RemX Specialty Staffing managers gathered in a Hyatt Regency ballroom for yet another team-building exercise. The managers were split into 40 teams, each of whom were instructed to put together a bicycle with tool sets shared with other teams. Unbeknownst to them, the bicycles would be given away to children from the local Garden Grove Boys & Girls Club.

At 4 p.m., after a half-hour of diligent bike assembly, the ballroom doors opened to a parade of 40 youngsters from age 6 to 12, eyes wide open and smiles spreading when they spied the wheels their team had built for them. After building the bikes, the Select managers regrouped and reflected on what the experience had meant to them and how they would be able to take those feelings back to the office and incorporate it into their day-to-day activities.

Many of the children had never owned a bike, according to Mayra Orozco, director of Boys & Girls Club of Garden Grove.

“The kids were told they were going on a field trip to a fancy hotel to meet a group of very special people,” Mayra said of their top-secret mission. “When the announcement was made that our kids were getting bicycles, their little faces lit up and a few kids even jumped up and down with joy! It brought tears to my eyes to see the reaction of both our kids and the [Select] employees who were genuinely surprised.”

“We’ve all done team-building exercises at company meetings before,” said Steve Sorensen, CEO of The Select Family of Staffing Companies. “Perhaps our staff was expecting to fall backwards into their co-workers’ arms, but we were tasked with assembling bicycles, just like the night before Christmas. We were delighted to learn that the Life Cycles program bikes were going to kids from the Boys & Girls Club who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one.”

Each team of Select Family bike builders got to spend 15 minutes with the child receiving their bike (after the Odyssey bicycle technician ensured all were safe to ride).

“It was moving to hear Eligh’s story,” said Lori Weathers, Select marketing director. “He is the same age as my oldest child, and I was able to really understand what this new bike would mean to him and all the kids there that day. We all were really gratified to know we were able to help. And I know it’s a team-building exercise my colleagues will never forget.”

— Wendy Ballard represents the Select Family of Staffing Companies.