Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half to Donate $20,000 to Local Schools

Entering its sixth year, the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half will present checks to local schools as part of its community program to inspire the next generation of athletes.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Athletic Association, the SBVDM will donate $20,000 to local schools on Monday, April 7 at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table at its weekly luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

“This is always one of the best days on the calendar,” race director Rusty Snow said. “To be able to support the work the SBAA does throughout the year by donating to our local school’s athletic programs is one of the most humbling and satisfying experiences as a race director.”

Since its inception in 2009, the SBVDM has donated more than $100,000 to local schools and organizations as it has grown to become one of the largest athletic events on the Central Coast. The 2014 edition will feature a new beachfront finish line at Leadbetter Beach as it welcomes athletes from all over the country and world to America’s Riviera.

Locally owned and operated, the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half, set for Saturday, Nov. 8, is the premier running event on California’s scenic Central Coast. The event features a Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Competition as well as a one-of-kind Veterans Final Mile in partnership with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

— David Monico for the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half.