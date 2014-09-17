Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:59 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon Announces Ambassador Program

By Rusty Snow for the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half | September 17, 2014 | 10:50 a.m.

The Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half has announced its inaugural Ambassador Program and Ambassadors for the 2014 event slated for Saturday, Nov. 8: Rob Olson (Select Staffing), Stevie Balfour-Ritchie (American Riviera Bank), Damon Valenzona (AppFolio) and Martha Sundholm (Spectrum Athletic Clubs).

“Our Ambassadors represent what makes our sport so inspiring, life-changing and fun,” race director Rusty Snow said. “On our website, each Ambassador will have a video that tells his or her story as each prepares for our Nov. 8 event.”

Click here to watch the videos or for more information on the Ambassador Program.

The 6th event edition includes the Marathon, Half Marathon and the inaugural Team Competition. Over point-to-point USATF certified courses, the race participants will run across Santa Barbara’s beautiful south county from Isla Vista to Goleta to the new waterfront finish line at Leadbetter Beach. In partnership with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, the Veterans Final Mile will once again provide an inspirational boost to the finishers completing their 13.1, 26.2 mile or team journeys.

Click here to register.

Locally owned and operated, the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half, set for Nov. 8, is the premier running event on California’s scenic Central Coast. The event features a marathon, half-marathon and team competition as well as a one-of-kind Veterans Final Mile in partnership with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

For more information, click here, follow us on Twitter @runsbmarathon, Instagram @runsbmarathon and Facebook @santabarbaramarathon and use hashtag #RunAmericasRiviera.

— Rusty Snow is the race director for the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 