Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon Announces Ambassador Program

The Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half has announced its inaugural Ambassador Program and Ambassadors for the 2014 event slated for Saturday, Nov. 8: Rob Olson (Select Staffing), Stevie Balfour-Ritchie (American Riviera Bank), Damon Valenzona (AppFolio) and Martha Sundholm (Spectrum Athletic Clubs).

“Our Ambassadors represent what makes our sport so inspiring, life-changing and fun,” race director Rusty Snow said. “On our website, each Ambassador will have a video that tells his or her story as each prepares for our Nov. 8 event.”

Click here to watch the videos or for more information on the Ambassador Program.

The 6th event edition includes the Marathon, Half Marathon and the inaugural Team Competition. Over point-to-point USATF certified courses, the race participants will run across Santa Barbara’s beautiful south county from Isla Vista to Goleta to the new waterfront finish line at Leadbetter Beach. In partnership with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, the Veterans Final Mile will once again provide an inspirational boost to the finishers completing their 13.1, 26.2 mile or team journeys.

Click here to register.

Locally owned and operated, the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half, set for Nov. 8, is the premier running event on California’s scenic Central Coast. The event features a marathon, half-marathon and team competition as well as a one-of-kind Veterans Final Mile in partnership with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

For more information, click here, follow us on Twitter @runsbmarathon, Instagram @runsbmarathon and Facebook @santabarbaramarathon and use hashtag #RunAmericasRiviera.

— Rusty Snow is the race director for the Select Staffing Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half.